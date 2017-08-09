Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Held out of practice with undisclosed injury
Lane is currently nursing an undisclosed injury.
Coach Pete Carroll described the injury as a "soft tissue thing" but did not go much further when talking to the media. It's tough to tell how long Lane will be sidelined given the relative ambiguity surrounding the injury. We also don't know how this injury will impact his role going forward. What we do know, however, is that Shaquill Griffin has seen a boost in reps during Lane's absence and would likely claim the starting spot if Lane is unable to get back to action soon.
