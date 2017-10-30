Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Injures thigh
Lane suffered a right thigh bruise in Sunday's victory over the Texans, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll relayed the information Monday when explaining why Lane only saw six defensive snaps. Shaquill Griffin and Keiko Thorpe are two options to see increased workloads against the Redskins in Week 9 should Lane ultimately be forced to miss sit out.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...