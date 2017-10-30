Lane suffered a right thigh bruise in Sunday's victory over the Texans, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll relayed the information Monday when explaining why Lane only saw six defensive snaps. Shaquill Griffin and Keiko Thorpe are two options to see increased workloads against the Redskins in Week 9 should Lane ultimately be forced to miss sit out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories