Lane (undisclosed) took the field for 12 snaps in Friday's preseason win against the Vikings.

Head coach Pete Carroll referenced an unnamed injury to Lane was to blame for missed practice time and a DNP in the Seahawks' first preseason game over the past few weeks. Because the appearance marked his first of exhibition season, the Seahawks handled it "as a first game" for Lane, Carroll told Tony Drovetto of the team's official site on Monday. Now more or less healthy, Lane can commence locking down the starting cornerback job opposite Richard Sherman.