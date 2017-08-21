Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Makes first preseason appearance
Lane (undisclosed) took the field for 12 snaps in Friday's preseason win against the Vikings.
Head coach Pete Carroll referenced an unnamed injury to Lane was to blame for missed practice time and a DNP in the Seahawks' first preseason game over the past few weeks. Because the appearance marked his first of exhibition season, the Seahawks handled it "as a first game" for Lane, Carroll told Tony Drovetto of the team's official site on Monday. Now more or less healthy, Lane can commence locking down the starting cornerback job opposite Richard Sherman.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Expected to sit out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Held out of practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Leading candidate for starting job•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Competing for starting CB job•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Signs with Seahawks•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...