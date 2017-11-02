Lane (thigh) did not participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Lane was traded to Houston earlier this week only to revert back to the Seahawks following a failed physical. Given that his health was not up to par for the trade, it is not surprising to see him watching from the sidelines at practice. It remains to be seen when what his recovery timeline looks like, but he will presumably return in a reserve role.