Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Non-participant Thursday
Lane (thigh) did not participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Lane was traded to Houston earlier this week only to revert back to the Seahawks following a failed physical. Given that his health was not up to par for the trade, it is not surprising to see him watching from the sidelines at practice. It remains to be seen when what his recovery timeline looks like, but he will presumably return in a reserve role.
More News
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...