Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Out for rest of Sunday's game
Lane has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Colts with a hip injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lane sustained the injury early in the first quarter. Shaquill Griffin will likely fill in at cornerback, as he has already seen action there when Lane was ejected from Week 1's matchup against the Packers.
