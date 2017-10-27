Lane (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lane was a full practice participant Wednesday and Friday, but did have limited session on Thursday. One would think the 27-year-old would be on track to play Sunday following the full practices, but he has not played since Week 4 and the practice participation has not been a reliable indicator on his game status over the last few weeks. Rookie Shaquill Griffin would receive another start at cornerback should Lane be unable to play against the Texans.