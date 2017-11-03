Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Questionable for Week 9
Lane (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lane put in a full practice Friday, but that might not be enough for him to receive clearance to suit up Sunday, as Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times speculates that the cornerback will likely be held out this week. That wouldn't come as much of a surprise, given that Lane's bruised right thigh resulted in a failed physical earlier this week that nixed his inclusion in the trade to Houston that netted the Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown.
