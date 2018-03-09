Lane will be released by the Seahawks on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Already a candidate for release due to his 2018 salary ($6 million) on the heels of an underwhelming 2017 season (31 tackles, zero picks), Lane did himself no favors when he was arrested on a DUI charge in January. The Seahawks actually agreed to trade him to Houston in late October, but he was removed from the trade after failing a physical. The 27-year-old cornerback is unlikely to find a team that's willing to assure him of a starting job.