Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Returns to practice Tuesday
Lane (undisclosed) returned for Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lane sat out Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers and Monday's practice session. Whatever his injury was, it doesn't appear to have been serious. He returned to his spot amongst the starters in Seattle's secondary, bumping Shaquill Griffin back to the nickel position.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Expected to sit out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Held out of practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Leading candidate for starting job•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Competing for starting CB job•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Signs with Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Activated from PUP•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...