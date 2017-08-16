Play

Lane (undisclosed) returned for Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lane sat out Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers and Monday's practice session. Whatever his injury was, it doesn't appear to have been serious. He returned to his spot amongst the starters in Seattle's secondary, bumping Shaquill Griffin back to the nickel position.

