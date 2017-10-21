Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Ruled out for Week 7
Lane (groin) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
Lane has practiced just sparingly over the last three weeks and was initially listed as doubtful for the Week 7 tilt. His absence means Shaquill Griffin will receive the start at right cornerback again, while Justin Coleman will slide into the nickel spot.
