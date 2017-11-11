Lane is in line for a more significant role after Richard Sherman ruptured his Achilles tendon Thursday at Arizona, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today reports.

Lane has started 19 games across six NFL seasons, including four this year, but he also lost the starting gig opposite Sherman to rookie Shaquill Griffin after Week 4. Following an aborted trade to Houston last week, Lane found himself back in the only home he's known as a pro and now is poised for a larger workload. For his career, he's averaging 2.0 tackles per game while posting two interceptions and a forced fumble in 63 appearances.