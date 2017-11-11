Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Set for increased workload
Lane is in line for a more significant role after Richard Sherman ruptured his Achilles tendon Thursday at Arizona, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today reports.
Lane has started 19 games across six NFL seasons, including four this year, but he also lost the starting gig opposite Sherman to rookie Shaquill Griffin after Week 4. Following an aborted trade to Houston last week, Lane found himself back in the only home he's known as a pro and now is poised for a larger workload. For his career, he's averaging 2.0 tackles per game while posting two interceptions and a forced fumble in 63 appearances.
More News
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...