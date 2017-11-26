Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Set to play Sunday
Lane (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to start in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that all nine players Seattle is listing as questionable for Week 12 should play, including Lane, who was promoted to a starting role in the Week 11 loss to the Falcons with Richard Sherman (Achilles) out for the season. The Seahawks also lost their other starting cornerback, Shaquil Griffin, to a concussion early against the Falcons, so Lane will be joined in the starting lineup by the newly signed Byron Maxwell on Sunday.
