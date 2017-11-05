Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Set to sit Sunday
Lane (thigh) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Lane was able to practice at full speed Friday, but that didn't translate into his Sunday availability. His absence reduces the Seahawks secondary depth, since Earl Thomas (ankle) is also inactive. With a Thursday night game approaching in Week 10, Lane will have a short week to recover.
