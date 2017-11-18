Lane is set to start at cornerback going forward, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Weeks after returning to the Seahawks after a rescinded trade due to a failed physical, Lane will now be the starting left corner back in place of the injured Richard Sherman. Justin Coleman was another candidate for the role, but will instead remain the nickelback. The 27-year-old recorded two tackles in his return to action last week.

