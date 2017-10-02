Play

Lane suffered a strained groin in Sunday's win over the Colts, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unclear how severe Lane's injury is or what his timetable for a return may be, so consider the cornerback as day-to-day until an official update is given. Should Lane have to miss any time, Shaquill Griffin will take over as the starting cornerback across from Richard Sherman.

