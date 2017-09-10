Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Throws punch, gets ejected
Lane was ejected from Sunday's game in Green Bay for throwing a punch, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
The penalty took place on a play where Nazair Jones intercepted Aaron Rodgers and took it to the house, before having an illegal block in the back negate the touchdown. With Lane out, Neiko Thorpe and and rookie Shaquill Griffin will take over opposite of Richard Sherman.
