Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Will not play Sunday
Lane (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Lane was listed as doubtful after being unable to practice this week, and his status beyond Sunday remains uncertain. Rookie Shaquill Griffin will likely start in his place at quarterback, and has performed well in similar circumstances earlier this season.
