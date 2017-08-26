Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Posts best game of preseason
Kearse had three receptions for 59 yards Friday in best game of the exhibition season.
Kearse played as the third receiver in three-receiver sets, which is his expected role this season. He doesn't offer much upside, but Russell Wilson and the coaching staff are comfortable with him.
More News
