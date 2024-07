The Seahawks placed Baker (wrist) on the active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Baker still appears to be recovering from a right wrist injury he suffered Week 18 of last season, and which required surgery. He can come off the PUP list and practice at any point during training camp, once healthy. The 27-year-old linebacker could earn a near every-down role in Seattle's defensive scheme, if he can recover without having to miss too much of camp.