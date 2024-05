Coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday that Baker (wrist) won't be back as a full participant during practice until training camp, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Baker is apparently still dealing with the wrist injury he picked up in Week 18 last season. When he's healthy he profiles as a near-every down starter at linebacker, but in the meantime, rookie fourth-rounder Tyrice Knight could get some reps with the first team.