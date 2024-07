The Seahawks placed Reed (knee) on the active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

A sixth-round pick out of New Mexico last year, Reed appeared in 10 games as a rookie, seeing 29 snaps on defense and another 157 on special teams before tearing his ACL in the Week 11 loss to the Rams. His availability for Week 1 of the upcoming season remains in question.