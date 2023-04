The Seahawks selected Reed in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

Reed flew under the combine's radar but put down a 4.44 in the 40 and turned in a 38-inch vertical at New Mexico's pro day. A physical safety, Reed had 89 and 94 tackles in his last two seasons and broke up 12 passes as a senior. He adds depth behind Jamal Adams in Seattle.