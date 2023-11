Reed has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie out of New Mexico was having a great year in Seattle, as he became one of the best special-teamers in the NFL. Reed ranked third in the league in special teams stops thus far, recording 11 total tackles through 10 appearances. Almost all of the 23-year-old's snaps came on special teams (157 of 186 snaps) this year.