Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Active in Week 3
Graham (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at Tennessee.
Graham didn't inspire confidence in his ability to play with back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday. That said, he turned in a full practice Friday, which was followed by a vote of confidence from head coach Pete Carroll. Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Graham was seen running during a pregame workout and will now look to produce against the Titans' 20th-ranked pass defense (230.5 yards per game).
