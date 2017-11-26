Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Active Week 12

Graham (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

After concluding the week with a full practice Friday, there was little question surrounding Graham's ability to take the field. The Seahawks lack of a ground game has forced head coach Pete Carroll to trust in Russell Wilson more and more as the season has progressed. One of the residual effects has been frequent red-zone usage for Graham, who has received 18 targets in that region of the field over the last six games. With seven touchdowns during that span, he's a good bet to keep up the pace against a 49ers defense that has surrendered one touchdown to tight ends in each of the past four outings.