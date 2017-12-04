Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Available again Sunday

Graham (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Eagles.

At this point in the campaign, the red-zone monster doesn't require many practice reps in order to suit up on game day. Despite reaching the end zone eight times over the last seven games, he may have a tough time Sunday against a Philadelphia defense that has allowed tight ends to accrue only 10 catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns over the last four contests.

