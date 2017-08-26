Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Catches two passes Friday
Graham (back) caught two of four targets for 34 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
Appearing healthy after battling back spasms earlier in the week, Graham highlighted his night with a spectacular one-handed catch from QB Russell Wilson that was good for a 30-yard gain and set the Seahawks up for first and goal. Since he's unlikely to play in the preseason finale next week in Oakland, Graham's next appearance probably won't come until Week 1 when Seattle travels to Green Bay to face a Packers defense that allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2016.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Could be used more at goal line this year•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Down to 260 pounds•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Red zone threat in 2017?•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Feels the best he has in years•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Sparse practice participant in 2016•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...