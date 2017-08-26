Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Catches two passes Friday

Graham (back) caught two of four targets for 34 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

Appearing healthy after battling back spasms earlier in the week, Graham highlighted his night with a spectacular one-handed catch from QB Russell Wilson that was good for a 30-yard gain and set the Seahawks up for first and goal. Since he's unlikely to play in the preseason finale next week in Oakland, Graham's next appearance probably won't come until Week 1 when Seattle travels to Green Bay to face a Packers defense that allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2016.