Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Thursday

Graham (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday and doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game in Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Graham's absence from practice Monday and Tuesday created some concern, but it now seems the Seahawks were just managing his reps in an effort to avoid aggravating the nagging ankle injury that has bothered him throughout much of the season. The tight end started the season with a pair of clunkers, but he has since caught 29 of 44 targets for 319 yards and four touchdowns in six games, scoring at least 5.9 points in standard formats and 10.1 points in PPR formats each week.