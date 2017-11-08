Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Thursday
Graham (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday and doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game in Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Graham's absence from practice Monday and Tuesday created some concern, but it now seems the Seahawks were just managing his reps in an effort to avoid aggravating the nagging ankle injury that has bothered him throughout much of the season. The tight end started the season with a pair of clunkers, but he has since caught 29 of 44 targets for 319 yards and four touchdowns in six games, scoring at least 5.9 points in standard formats and 10.1 points in PPR formats each week.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No go Monday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Sees touchdown streak end Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Full session Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Dealing with ankle injury again•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Scores twice in fourth quarter•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...