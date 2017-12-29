Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Week 17

Graham (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Per usual, Graham missed some practice time during the week but was never in any actual danger of sitting out a game. He's caught just two of five targets for two yards the past three games, though he did at least venture back into the end zone in last week's 21-12 win over the Cowboys. Graham caught six of nine targets for 27 yards and two scores in a 22-16 win over the Cardinals in 10.