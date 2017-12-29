Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Week 17
Graham (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Per usual, Graham missed some practice time during the week but was never in any actual danger of sitting out a game. He's caught just two of five targets for two yards the past three games, though he did at least venture back into the end zone in last week's 21-12 win over the Cowboys. Graham caught six of nine targets for 27 yards and two scores in a 22-16 win over the Cardinals in 10.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Scores on lone target•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Fine to face Cowboys•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Leads TE in drops this season•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Takes day off Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Logs rare Wednesday practice•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...