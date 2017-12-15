Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Cleared to face Rams
Graham (ankle) isn't on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Per usual, the Seahawks limited Graham's practice workload in an effort to keep him fresh for Sunday. He'll be looking to bounce back from a zero-catch outing in last week's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No activity Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Shut out in loss at Jacksonville•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Will play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Touchdown streak continues•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...