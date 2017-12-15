Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Cleared to face Rams

Graham (ankle) isn't on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Per usual, the Seahawks limited Graham's practice workload in an effort to keep him fresh for Sunday. He'll be looking to bounce back from a zero-catch outing in last week's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop