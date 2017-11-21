Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Continues touchdown tear
Graham caught seven of 11 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-31 loss to the Falcons. He also hauled in a successful two-point conversion.
Graham opened the scoring for Seattle with a four-yard touchdown during the first quarter. That end-zone trip not only gave Graham a seventh touchdown in the last six games, but also a new season-high mark since joining the Seahawks. Although he's topped 65 yards just once through 10 outings this season, Graham's torrid touchdown pace is reminiscent of his days in New Orleans, when he first surfaced as a fantasy star.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.