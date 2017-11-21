Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Continues touchdown tear

Graham caught seven of 11 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-31 loss to the Falcons. He also hauled in a successful two-point conversion.

Graham opened the scoring for Seattle with a four-yard touchdown during the first quarter. That end-zone trip not only gave Graham a seventh touchdown in the last six games, but also a new season-high mark since joining the Seahawks. Although he's topped 65 yards just once through 10 outings this season, Graham's torrid touchdown pace is reminiscent of his days in New Orleans, when he first surfaced as a fantasy star.