Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Could be used more at goal line this year

Graham could get more targets at the goal line this year, the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Graham was targeted a team-high 20 times in the red zone last season but only three came inside the 10, where he scored once. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said the plan is to "[g]ive him more opportunities," and that Russell Wilson needs to continue to trust that the 6-7 Graham, who has a huge catch radius, is open even when he looks covered. "If you're a fantasy guy, you're probably not really excited about what was happening (last year)," Bevell said. "He's in there. We're working to get him the ball. Can we be better at it? Yes. That is absolutely what we're trying to do. We want to make him a big part of things."