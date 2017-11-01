Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Dealing with ankle injury again
Graham didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham landed on the injury report from Weeks 3 through 5 with a similar ailment, but hauling in 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown during that stretch got him back on track after a slow start to the season. Following a Week 6 bye, he's been a touchdown machine, reaching the end zone three times on just 11 targets. While his activity level will be monitored closely as the weekend approaches, Graham has an appetizing matchup Sunday against a Redskins defense that has surrendered 10.1 YPT and three TDs to tight ends through seven games.
