Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Dealing with back spasms
Graham was held out of Friday's win against the Vikings due to back spasms, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Graham's health wasn't a problem during the week, but head coach Pete Carroll nonetheless mentioned the injury as the reason for the tight end's absence. Carroll also said Graham and Luke Willson are expected to play Friday versus the Chiefs, providing Russell Wilson with his top-two TE options for the first time this preseason.
