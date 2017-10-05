Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Graham (ankle) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Despite missing three practices the previous two weeks, Graham posted his most productive performances of the season in the pair of games, which wasn't difficult due to entering Week 3 with only four catches for nine yards on his ledger. During those outings, his output (11 receptions for 133 yards on 17 targets) is more in line with last season's game-to-game contributions. If his designation isn't removed by week's end, the 30-year-old tight end likely isn't a candidate to take a seat after suiting up the last two contests.