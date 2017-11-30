Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Graham (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

At this point, Graham's presence on the Seahawks' injury report is obligatory as the veteran manages a balky ankle. His health hasn't stopped him from reaching the end zone, as he's made eight visits over the last seven games. Even if he enters the weekend with a designation, Graham should be good to go Sunday against an Eagles defense that hasn't surrendered a touchdown to tight ends since Week 7.