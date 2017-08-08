Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Down to 260 pounds
Graham is down to 260 pounds after playing last season at around 280, ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia reports.
While he didn't look out of shape last season, Graham apparently tacked on some unwanted weight while recovering from patella surgery. He still finished third among NFL tight ends with 923 receiving yards, but he was often absent from practice during the week, and there have been reports all offseason that he produced that total while playing at far less than 100 percent strength. The 30-year-old tight end said himself that he feels "almost a hundred times better" than he did during training camp last year. Graham is locked in as one of the top options at his position, with less than a handful of players offering comparable ceilings.
