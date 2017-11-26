Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Expected to play Sunday

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he expects Graham (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Graham was able to put in a full practice Friday, which erased most of the concern about his availability on a short week after the Seahawks played Monday night against the Falcons. With the Seahawks' ground game continuing to sputter, Carroll has leaned more heavily on quarterback Russell Wilson to spark the offense through the air, with Graham emerging as a favored target, particularly in the red zone. Graham has been targeted inside the 20-yard line a whopping 18 times in the last six games, hauling in seven touchdowns over that span.