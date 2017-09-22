Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Expected to play

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Graham (ankle) didn't have any limitations at Friday's practice and should be ready to play in Sunday's game against Tennessee, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Given the Seahawks' history when it comes to injury information, this is still a situation that bears close watching in the lead up to Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff. Graham was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, after managing just one catch for one yard on two targets in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers. Given how poorly he was playing prior to the injury, it's fair to question whether Graham will be at all effective if he ends up facing the Titans. Luke Willson and Nick Vannett will both take on extra snaps if Graham doesn't play.