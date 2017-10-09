Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Finds end zone versus Rams
Graham caught six of eight targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Rams.
Graham tied for the team lead in targets, but a long gain of just nine yards limited his production in that regard. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a four-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter for his first score of the season. Graham's role seems to be trending up after a sluggish start to the season, and he will enjoy the upcoming bye before he looks to keep it going Oct. 22 against the Giants.
