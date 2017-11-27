Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Finds end zone
Graham (ankle) caught three of six targets for 34 yard and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers.
Graham boxed his man out for a one-yard touchdown on a quick slant early in the fourth quarter to extend his scoring streak to three. After going scoreless for the first five games of the season, Graham has hauled in an absurd eight touchdowns over his last seven games and has been held out of the end zone just once in that span. He'll have a tough test if he wants to continue those good vibes with a date against the Eagles next week.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...