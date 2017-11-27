Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Finds the end zone

Graham (ankle) caught three of six targets for 34 yard and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers.

Graham boxed his man out for a one-yard touchdown on a quick slant early in the fourth quarter to extend his scoring streak to three. After going scoreless for the first five games of the season, Graham has hauled in an absurd eight touchdowns over his last seven games and has been held out of the end zone just once in that span. He'll have a tough test if he wants to continue those good vibes with a date against the Eagles next week.