Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Fine to face Cowboys

Graham (knee) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Dallas, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Graham followed a slightly different practice routine this week, logging full participation instead of his usual absence Wednesday. The Seahawks may have wanted him to get a few extra reps as he tries to break out of an ugly slump in which he's caught just one pass for a loss of one yard over the past two games. Graham still leads the league with 15 targets from inside the 10-yard line, but he's producing just 5.2 yards per target and has committed more drops (seven) than any other tight end. He does get a decent matchup this weekend, facing a Cowboys defense that's allowed tight ends to produce a 68.7-percent catch rate and 7.2 yards per target.