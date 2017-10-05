Play

Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Full practice Thursday

Graham (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Like top wideout Doug Baldwin (groin), Graham progressed from Wednesday's DNP to an uncapped session Thursday. With little question surrounding his health, Graham will take aim Sunday at a Rams defense that surrendered one touchdown apiece to tight ends Garrett Celek and James Hanna over the last two games.

