Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Full session Thursday

Graham (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Graham has bounced back from a brutal start to the season, hauling in 24 of 36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns over the last five games. With his health not in question Week 9, he'll take on a Redskins defense Sunday that has given up 13.9 YPC and three scores to tight ends after seven contests.