Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Hauls in seven catches for 72 yards
Graham caught seven of 11 targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Tennessee.
The veteran tight end nursed an ankle injury last week, but fully practiced Friday and turned in a respectable fantasy showing against the Titans on Sunday. After two poor performances to start the season (four receptions for just nine yards), it was reassuring for owners that he was heavily involved in the passing attack. While the Seattle offense still has some concerns, a soft home matchup against the Colts is up next in Week 4, so Graham is positioned to have another strong outing.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Active in Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Expected to play•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Questionable but expected to practice•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Uncertain for Week 3•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...