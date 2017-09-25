Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Hauls in seven passes
Graham (ankle) caught seven of 11 passes for 72 yards during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Tennessee.
The veteran tight end nursed an ankle injury last week, but fully practiced Friday and turned in a respectable fantasy showing Sunday. After two poor performances to start the season (four receptions for just nine yards), it was reassuring for owners that he was heavily involved in the passing attack. While the Seattle offense still has some concerns, a soft home matchup against the Colts is up next in Week 4, so Graham is positioned to have another strong outing.
