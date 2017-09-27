Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice Wednesday
Graham (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham missed practice Wednesday and Thursday last week due to the same ankle issue, but returned as a full participant Friday and ultimately caught seven of 11 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans. With no setback reported in the contest, the Seahawks likely are just being cautious with Graham ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Colts. Top wideout Doug Baldwin (groin) seems to be in far more danger of missing that contest.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Hauls in seven passes•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Active in Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Expected to play•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Questionable but expected to practice•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Rankings: Thursday night update
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...