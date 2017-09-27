Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice Wednesday

Graham (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Graham missed practice Wednesday and Thursday last week due to the same ankle issue, but returned as a full participant Friday and ultimately caught seven of 11 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans. With no setback reported in the contest, the Seahawks likely are just being cautious with Graham ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Colts. Top wideout Doug Baldwin (groin) seems to be in far more danger of missing that contest.