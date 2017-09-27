Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice
Graham (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Graham missed practice Wednesday and Thursday last week, but he returned as a full participant Friday and ultimately caught seven of 11 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans. With no setback reported, the Seahawks likely are just being cautious ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts. Top wideout Doug Baldwin (groin) seems to be in far more danger of missing the game.
