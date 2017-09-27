Play

Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice

Graham (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Graham missed practice Wednesday and Thursday last week, but he returned as a full participant Friday and ultimately caught seven of 11 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans. With no setback reported, the Seahawks likely are just being cautious ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts. Top wideout Doug Baldwin (groin) seems to be in far more danger of missing the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories