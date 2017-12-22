Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Leads TE in drops this season
Graham (knee), who was held to a career-low minus-1 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams, has seven dropped passes this season, second in the league and most among tight ends.
Graham dropped a pass Sunday that would have went for at least 20 yards. In the last two weeks, Graham has one catch for minus-1 yards on five targets. He still leads tight ends in touchdowns with nine, but his 472 yards ranks 15th and his 8.9 yards per catch is a career low by nearly two yards -- the Seahawks just don't use him much between the 20s. It would be surprising if the Seahawks re-signed him next season at $10 million-plus.
